TEP Chooses Solar FlexRack Trackers for AZ Community Solar Project

Solar FlexRack and Tucson Electric Power (TEP) are working on an innovative community solar project in southern Arizona. TEP’s 15 MW Raptor Ridge solar array was commissioned this month at a 100-acre site in Tucson, Ariz. The project utilizes Solar FlexRack’s single-axis trackers to support 35,500 bifacial modules, which increase energy production by up to 30% compared to monofacial modules.

The new array will supply power for the TEP GoSolar Home program, which provides a renewable energy option for renters and homeowners, including those whose rooftops are shaded by trees or nearby buildings. Participants can buy clean solar energy without installation or equipment maintenance costs.

“We selected Solar FlexRack from many solar racking options because of their engineering expertise and solar tracker architecture with minimal backside shading design, well suited for bifacial modules,” says Jeff Krauss, TEP’s manager of community scale renewable resources. “In a challenging market environment where supply chain issues have delayed other large solar projects, Solar FlexRack demonstrated their commitment to customer service by honoring agreements and delivering product on time. We are excited to bring this community-scale solar project online and Solar FlexRack is a big part of TEP’s success at Raptor Ridge.”

“We are pleased to have been selected by Tucson Electric Power to participate in this benchmark project,” comments Mike Herman, director of operations at Solar FlexRack. “We look forward to providing our engineering expertise and reliable and time-tested trackers in additional impactful community solar projects in 2022 and the years to come.”