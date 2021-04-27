TGA Selects Origis Services for 500 MW Texas Solar Project

Tokyo Gas America Ltd. (TGA) has selected Origis Services, a provider of operations and maintenance (O&M) and asset management services for solar and energy storage across North America, to manage the firm’s 500 MW AC Aktina Solar project in Wharton County, Texas.

Located near the Houston load center, Aktina is slated to be brought online in blocks starting in the middle of the year and will deliver power to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Origis will provide an integrated suite of O&M services, including full-time technicians on the project as well as compliance and monitoring services out of its 10,000 square foot Remote Operations Center in Austin, Texas.

“Tokyo Gas is scaling quickly to meet its global clean energy goals,” says Michael Eyman, managing director at Origis Services. “We are honored to work with TGA on Aktina. The investments we’ve made in our facility and team to support the massive growth of solar and energy storage in the U.S. will now support TGA’s renewable energy footprint here.”

Aktina is the first solar project in the U.S. by TGA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd. The project contributes to the firm’s Compass 2030 initiative to grow renewable power capacity to 5 GW by 2030 and achieve net-zero CO2 emissions. The solar farm spans 4,000 acres, utilizing approximately 1.4 million solar modules.