The Peck Company Holdings Signs Six Vermont Solar Contracts

The Peck Company Holdings Inc., a commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, has signed contracts totaling $7.641 million for six projects totaling 10.5 MW.

The 10.5 MW portfolio of six projects is located in Vermont and includes nameplate sizes from 220 kW DC to 2.7 MW DC. Several of the projects have already started construction and will be completed by year-end. The entire portfolio will be complete within the next two quarters. Peck has constructed over 1/3 of the 358 MW currently installed in Vermont.

The Solar Energy Industry Association reports that Vermont is expected to install an additional 251 MW of solar PV projects through 2025. Vermont has been an active participant in the energy transformation committing to a standard to utilize 75% renewable energy by 2032. Green Mountain Power, the utility that serves ¾ of the power for Vermont, announced an energy vision to have a 100% carbon-free energy supply by 2025 and 100% renewable energy by 2030.

“We have always been proud of our roots, and Vermont has been a very supportive state to grow our business in over the past 50 years,” says Jeffrey Peck, chairman of the board and CEO of The Peck Company Holdings. “As we diversify into other states as part of our strategic growth plan, we bring the craftsmanship and relationships that have helped us thrive. We continue to be grateful for the support as we expand into other states like Maine and Rhode Island, and coast to coast.”

Since becoming a public company in 2019, Peck has been successfully executing its three-pronged growth strategy including:

(1) Organic expansion across the Northeastern U.S.

(2) Conducting accretive merger and acquisition transactions to expand geographically

(3) Investing in company-owned solar assets that provide recurring revenue

The Peck Company Holdings is guided by the mission to facilitate the reduction of carbon emissions through the expansion of clean, renewable energy and it believes that leveraging such core values to deploy resources toward profitable business is the only sustainable strategy to achieve these objectives.

Photo: The Peck Company Holdings’ Solar web page