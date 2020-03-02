The Solar Workgroup of Southwest Virginia Issues Request for Proposals

The Solar Workgroup of Southwest Virginia (Workgroup) says it has provided notice that it intends to issue a request for proposals (RFP) for the partnership in the Southwest Virginia 2020 Solarize Program.

This program will provide for the development of residential-scale solar projects for homeowners, small businesses and farms in the seven-county coalfield region of Southwest Virginia. The Workgroup is facilitating this group purchase as part of its mission to utilize the development of solar energy as an economic catalyst in Southwest Virginia – Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell County, Wise County and the City of Norton.

Preference will be given to developers that can provide contracts to participants that involve no upfront costs and that are revenue neutral or positive from day one. The RFP also seeks participants that incorporate opportunities for employing the local Southwest Virginia workforce or opportunities for interns from the Mountain Empire Community College Energy Technology pathway program.

The Workgroup is comprised of nonprofit and community action agencies, colleges, state agencies, planning district commissions and other interested citizens and businesses seeking to develop a renewable energy industry cluster in the seven coalfield counties of Southwest Virginia.

In this forthcoming RFP, the Workgroup is seeking proposals for a residential-scale developer to conduct solar assessments for at least 100 homeowners and install projects for those determined to be cost-effective and financeable.

Responses to the RFP will be due Friday, March 27, 2020. The Workgroup will conduct a pre-bid meeting on March 17, 2020, at 2 p.m.

Additional information concerning The Solar Workgroup of Southwest Virginia and the RFP they issued can be found, here.

You can register for the pre-bid meeting, here.

