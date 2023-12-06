Thermo Fisher Signs PPA for Serbal Solar Project

Thermo Fisher has entered into a 15-year virtual PPA with ib vogt for a 91 MW portion of the Serbal solar project, located in Spain.

Eurofins Scientific collaborated in the aggregated deal for a 36 MW portion of the project, expected to be operational in January 2025. Thermo Fisher’s share will match over half of its addressable European sites by delivering approximately 192,000 MWh of 100% renewable electricity annually, says the company.

To further accelerate its climate progress, Thermo Fisher has established a commitment to achieve 80% renewable electricity globally by 2030, in alignment with the Sustainable Markets Initiative Health Systems Task Force joint supplier standards. The aggregated shares will simultaneously reduce both Thermo Fisher’s and Eurofins’ respective Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions.

“This new global climate goal not only strengthens our record of accelerated progress toward net-zero emissions, but it also underscores our collaborative approach on this journey,” says Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific.

“By working together with customers who share our vision for a healthier planet, we can achieve even greater impact across our collective value chains. We thank Eurofins for partnering with us on this meaningful action and ib vogt for the opportunity to expand our virtual power purchasing efforts beyond the U.S.”

“Renewable electricity offers a tangible way for global companies to reduce their emissions,” adds Anton Milner, ib vogt CEO. “We want to thank Thermo Fisher and Eurofins for selecting this site and for taking an approach that will power their sustainability goals and move the life sciences industry to the next chapter in the energy transition to net zero.”

Sustainability Roundtable advised Thermo Fisher and Eurofins on this VPPA.