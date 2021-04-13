Tigo Files Additional Patent Infringement Claims Against APsystems

Tigo Energy Inc., a company that specializes in flexible module-level power electronics (MLPE), has filed a new lawsuit against Altenergy Power Systems (APsystems) – in addition to its current ongoing case.

The complaint includes four new patent infringement claims, as well as an additional claim from a patent asserted in the previously filed lawsuit. The complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. The total number of patents-in-suit in both cases now stands at six. The complaint includes all APsystems legal entities in the U.S. as well as in China.

Tigo alleges that APsystems’ Sunspec-compliant products infringe on patents covering various systems and methods used in PV module rapid shutdown units.

Tigo says its solar equipment provides optimized, monitored and safe solar to protect this critical infrastructure investment and deliver consistent ROI for the lifetime of renewable energy systems. Tigo specializes in rapid shutdown technology and MLPE, with over 100 granted or pending patents and millions of units installed around the world.

Photo by karen_neoh, licensed under CC BY 2.0