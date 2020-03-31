Tigo, IronRidge Partner on Solar Racking Technologies

Tigo Energy Inc., the creator of the smart Flex MLPE & TS4 Platform, and IronRidge, part of the global solar racking company, Esdec, have announced the companies’ new Underwriter Laboratories (UL) 2703 listing of operational compatibility.

The listing includes Tigo’s Tigo Access Point (TAP) and TS4-A Add-on Platform of flexible module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) with IronRidge’s Flush Mount racking components for residential, commercial and industrial PV systems.

The rigorous testing performed by UL met the necessary standards for certified safety this month. The products are now available from the respective companies and shipping from many distribution partners.

Tigo’s TS4-A Platform allows for an easy installation experience with one side mounting of its Flex MLPE. Installers have greater flexibility in selecting the Flex MLPE location on the module frame or various racking systems like IronRidge’s Flush Mount.

“Our rigorous approach to providing world-class mounting hardware has led to unique features such as offering certifiably safe solutions with Tigo’s Flex MLPE,” says William Pereira, product manager at IronRidge.

“We are pleased that Tigo has joined our network of UL-listed solutions so we can offer our customers flexible, trusted components for their PV systems,” he adds.

To learn more about IronRidge Flush Mount products, click here.

Photo: Tigo Access Point (TAP)