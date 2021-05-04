Tigo Settles Patent Infringement Lawsuit with APsystems

Tigo Energy Inc., a global provider of Flex-MLPE (module-level power electronics), has reached a settlement with Altenergy Power Systems (APsystems) over a lawsuit regarding the infringement of Tigo’s intellectual property by APsystems. As part of the settlement, APsystems will obtain a license to use Tigo’s rapid shutdown technology.

“Ultimately, we believe this arrangement is a win for PV customers everywhere,” says Zvi Alon, chairman and CEO of Tigo. “I want to thank APsystems for recognizing our intellectual property and arriving at an outcome that works for all parties involved.”

Tigo says it endorses the need to provide customers alternative solutions and will cooperate with APsystems to continue the development of shutdown solutions. The company’s complaint included six patents related to various systems and methods used in the PV module rapid shutdown unit applicable to both the Rapid Shutdown device as well as the Rapid Shutdown transmitter. These are the same patents that Tigo disclosed to the Sunspec Alliance in 2017.

Terms of the license agreement are not disclosed and include APsystems legal entities in the U.S. as well as in China.