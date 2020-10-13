Total, Google Cloud Partner to Develop Solar Mapper Tool

Total and Google Cloud have partnered to jointly develop the Solar Mapper, a tool that aims to accelerate the deployment of solar panels for individuals by providing an accurate and rapid estimate of the solar energy potential of their homes.

“Solar Mapper will enable Total to faster deploy solar panels on the houses’ roofs, in order to provide its customers with more affordable and more accessible solar energy,” says Marie-Noëlle Séméria, CTO of Total. “By combining Total’s expertise in solar energy with Google Cloud’s expertise in artificial intelligence and databases, we were able to develop an attractive and innovative offer together in just 6 months.”

Solar Mapper uses brand-new artificial intelligence algorithms that provide better results than current tools, especially by improving:

-the quality of the data extracted from satellite images

-the sharpness of the estimation of the solar potential

-the relevance of the technology to be installed

-the global geographical coverage of the tool

In the case of France, Solar Mapper provides more than 90% geographical coverage, allowing many more people to assess the solar potential of their homes, with greater accuracy than before.

In addition, Total plans to develop a B2B application of Solar Mapper, dedicated to industrial and commercial buildings and installations.

