TotalEnergies Dedicates Orinda Photovoltaic Solar Energy Project

TotalEnergies and the East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) in California have dedicated the 4.6 MW Orinda Photovoltaic Solar Energy Project, the district’s largest solar facility.

Designed, built, owned and operated by TotalEnergies, the project will supply EBMUD with approximately 10 million kWh of solar energy annually under a long-term PPA.

THe site contains 12,000 panels mounted on single-axis trackers across the 12 acre site.

“We applaud EBMUD for investing in clean energy to pursue impressive carbon neutrality goals,” says Eric Potts, vice president of TotalEnergies Renewables USA. “As a top solar developer in the U.S. and globally, we help utilities such as EBMUD leverage solar power to achieve their sustainability targets and reduce their long-term energy costs.”

The PV system is set to be interconnected with the local utility grid under PG&E’s Renewable Energy Self-Generation Bill Credit Transfer Program, allowing electricity generated by the project to offset energy consumed from EBMUD’s electrical accounts with PG&E.