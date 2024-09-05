TPE, Nautilus Partner on 21 MW of Illinois Community Solar Projects 

TurningPoint Energy (TPE) and Nautilus Solar Energy are partnering on three community solar projects in Illinois, totalling 21 MW.

Since 2019, the companies have collaborated on 19 solar projects, totaling 129.2 MW, across Illinois, Delaware, Maine and Rhode Island. This is the second community solar portfolio the companies have partnered on in Illinois.

Scheduled for completion next year the community solar projects were developed by TPE and are located in Will and Henry Counties. Nautilus is the long-term owner, and will oversee construction, maintain the projects’ long-term performance and acquire and manage customer subscriptions.

“We are pleased to partner with Nautilus to bring over 50 MW in clean, renewable energy to Illinois,” says Salar Naini, president of TurningPoint Energy. “This portfolio exemplifies both TPE’s and Nautilus’ commitment to expanding access to community solar, and to our continued commitment to support Illinois’ renewable energy goals.”