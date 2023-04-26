Trimble, Namaste Solar Start Work on 1.7 MW Array

Trimble has broken ground on the construction of a 1.7 MW solar array at its Westminster, Colo., headquarters, offsetting more than 100% of the energy consumed by Trimble’s two-building campus in the Westmoor Technology Park.

The 4.4-acre project includes ground-mounted solar arrays and raised structures with solar panels to form 170 carports for employees and visitors. The carports will also feature 49 electric vehicle charging stations.

Trimble is working with Boulder, Colo.-based Namaste Solar to design and build the project. Several of the company’s own solutions will be used in the construction, including robotic stations for surveying and site layout, as well as machine control and guidance for pile driving.

“We are committed to pursuing innovative renewable energy solutions in terms of their environmental benefit. This includes on-site generation of renewable energy from solar, which we are implementing or pursuing across a number of our global sites,” says Rob Painter, CEO of Trimble. “Our goal for these projects is to generate our own renewable energy, and when possible, provide any excess energy production to the local electricity grid.”

The Westminster campus is LEED Gold and Silver certified and is over 240,000 square feet on 15 acres.