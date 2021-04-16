Trina Solar Launches New Line of Dual-Row Trackers

Trina Solar Co. Ltd., a global photovoltaic (PV) and smart energy total solution provider, has launched the TrinaTracker Agile 1P Dual-Row.

The Agile 1P tracker is fully compatible with ultra-high power modules ranging from 400 W to 670 W+. The dual-row design of Agile 1P shortens the tracker length to only 72 meters, enabling installation of up to 120 modules per tracker – achieving higher installation capacity under the same layout by 15.6%.

“Trina Solar’s tracker business has to consider the developments from all perspectives,” says Duan Shunwei, head of the tracker business unit at Trina Solar. “Currently, the tracker industry’s primary focuses are wind engineering and structural enhancement, but we also need to consider the software development such as intelligent tracking algorithms and SCADA system. By embracing full compliance of well-established industry standards – as well as upstream and downstream integration – Trina Solar will enhance the tracker’s value and facilitate the continuing growth of the global tracker market.”

Agile 1P leverages a multi-drive (dual-slewing) system and Trina Solar’s worldwide patented spherical bearing to improve the overall stability of the tracker system, effectively reducing the system aeroelastic effect, improving load transmission efficiency, avoiding rotation error and enhancing the overall structure. The spherical bearing can minimize the structure stress and deformation and further improve reliability and adaptability in complex terrains. In addition, Trina Solar says the Agile 1P is equipped with a sophisticated stow strategy, preventing the tracker from structural failure in gusty wind and strengthening system reliability.

The amount of Agile 1P trackers is reduced by 33% compared with conventional single-row 1P trackers in a typical 1 MW layout, saving 9% in DC cabling. TrinaTrackers feature an angle adjustability of 30%, which can correct the installation deviation and reduce failure rate as well as operation and maintenance costs. Furthermore, an upgrade to the installation process that integrates the patented Trina-Clamp reduces installation time by 50%. The company’s SuperTrack algorithm delivers an extra yield gain of up to 8%. With a cleaning robot effectively eliminating sands and dust on modules, system power generation can be enhanced by more than 10%.

The upcoming TrinaTracker SCADA system will feature remote monitoring, early warning, intelligent diagnosis and troubleshooting. The SCADA system is designed to boost the effective operating time under different weather conditions, diagnose the real time tracker problems and perform troubleshooting accordingly.

Agile 1P has officially gone into mass production. Up to now, the global installation capacity of TrinaTrackers has exceeded 5 GW.

Photo: Trina Solar’ Agile web page