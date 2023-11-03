TrinaTracker Integrated Into 17 MW Solar Fishery Installation

A 17 MW solar fishery power plant with a tracking system provided by TrinaTracker, the smart solar tracking solutions unit of Trina Solar Co Ltd., has been connected to the grid in Jiangxi province, China.

The plant is equipped with Vanguard 2P solar trackers and the latest 210 mm large solar modules. Vanguard 2P is TrinaTracker’s mainstream product designed for utility solar projects used in complex terrains, such as deserts, agrivoltaics, fisheries and rugged soil.

The higher structure design allows sufficient sunshine to pass through the system so that the underside in farming and fishing is unaffected. In addition, the fewer piles-per-megawatt design greatly reduces installation difficulties and costs in harsh installation environments.