Trio Collaborates on 25.4 MW Community Solar Portfolio in New York

CS Energy, Castillo Engineering and Amp Energy are delivering a portfolio of 25.4 MW of community solar projects in upstate New York. Ranging from 3.9 MW to 6.2 MW in size, all five projects will utilize bifacial modules mounted on fixed tilt racking and are part of the local utility’s community solar program.

“We are excited to be able to work alongside CS Energy on this portfolio of projects, given their leadership in New York, diversified labor base, and competitive pricing, even despite current market conditions,” states Kevin Foster, director of U.S. projects at Amp Energy. “Through this partnership, we will be able to deliver more affordable clean energy to local communities throughout New York state, while also contributing to the state’s ambitious renewable portfolio standards.”

Four of the projects are currently under construction, with the fifth project expected to commence construction this month. All five projects are expected to achieve commercial operation by Q4 2022.

“Amp Energy is a global leader in distributed renewable energy generation, and we are looking forward to working alongside their team as we further expand our presence and megawatts put in place in New York state,” says Michael Garofalo, vice president of operations at CS Energy. “Castillo Engineering also continues to be a reliable, flexible and customer centric Engineer of Record, with a great deal of experience in this region, as we are pleased to be able to work closely with them on another set of impactful projects.”

“We are grateful to have again partnered with CS Energy due to our expertise in the New York market,” adds Christopher Castillo, CEO of Castillo Engineering. “This is our second portfolio of community solar projects in New York this year and we look forward to working further with CS Energy on additional projects in this region.”