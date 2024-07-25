TurningPoint Energy, Nexamp Partner on Delaware Community Solar Projects

TurningPoint Energy and Nexamp are collaborating on two community solar projects in Delaware’s New Castle and Sussex counties, totaling 9 MW.

TurningPoint developed the projects under the state’s community solar program, and Nexamp is set to build, own and operate them.

“We are thrilled to see this second portfolio of projects built in Delaware with a trusted partner such as Nexamp,” says Salar Naini, president of TurningPoint Energy.

“These projects are part of a larger portfolio we have been developing in the First State to support its renewable energy goals and expand access to the benefits of solar.”

Both projects are scheduled for completion next year.