Turtle and Catalyze Unite for Renewable Energy Access

Turtle, a privately held electrical and industrial distributor, and Catalyze, a national clean energy transition company, are joining forces. Their goal is to expand the availability of energy-efficient solutions to commercial and industrial entities in order to help them achieve their net zero carbon and sustainability goals.

Turtle will team up with Catalyze to market its offering to finance, install, own and operate integrated renewable energy solutions with no upfront capital costs — with renewable energy assets owned and operated by Catalyze. As the partnership evolves, Catalyze will integrate Turtle’s supplier solutions into those projects.

“This initiative showcases our approach to radical collaboration with partners, suppliers and customers to engage early in the design process and co-create next-generation solutions in energy transformation,” says Turtle CEO Kathleen Shanahan.

As it embarks on its second century of innovation, Turtle is advancing energy-efficient technology and infrastructure solutions to re-engineer workspaces, harvest sunlight, scale EV charging options and reduce light pollution for large facilities.

By enabling its customers to conserve and produce their own power, Turtle also helps them remain focused on their core business while hitting their sustainability targets.

Catalyze owns and operates renewable energy assets and infrastructure for property owners and operators. Its advanced technology, financial expertise, industry experience and customer service enable their clients to profitably harness the benefits of solar, storage and EV charging solutions.

Says Steve Luker, Catalyze CEO: “We’re proud to collaborate with Turtle to demonstrate that leveraging technology, innovative contracting, and vertically integrated capabilities can make it easy and profitable to meet ESG and operational goals.”