UL Adds Solar Analytics Software to Offerings with Clear Sky Acquisition

UL, a global safety advisor on the development, evaluation and optimization of renewable energy projects, has acquired Clear Sky Analytics’ proprietary software platform and related assets.

Founded by solar industry veterans Ajay Saproo and John Corson, Clear Sky Analytics specializes in distilling and interpreting operating PV solar plant data to improve performance by providing actionable insights. Clear Sky Analytics’ software platform integrates data quality management, performance modeling and analysis algorithms to generate a comprehensive and quantitative accounting of energy produced and energy lost to specific causes.

The acquisition of the Clear Sky Analytics platform complements UL’s existing portfolio of independent technical advisory, testing, inspection, certification and software services to the solar energy industry. Designed to help stakeholders – such as developers, investors, financiers, owners, operators, utilities, grid managers and policymakers – understand the intricacies of solar energy production, these services support all phases of the project life cycle including feasibility, planning, design, construction, financing, investment, operations, maintenance and management of solar energy assets.

“We are delighted that Clear Sky Analytics platform is now part of UL and will help create a safer, more secure and sustainable world,” says Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO of UL. “With solar power as an emission-free, reliable source of energy, increasing and optimizing its supply enables communities globally to replace carbon-intensive energy sources and significantly reduce global warming emissions. The Clear Sky acquisition furthers how UL is applying human, brand and financial capital to help our customers deliver positive actions that benefit our planet, its people and the prosperity of future generations.”

Since Clear Sky’s inception in March 2017, the company has provided development and operational insight for more than 150 solar projects that span diverse geographies and designs. Utilizing each organization’s expertise, engagements have included UL advisory and laboratory and field inspection services combined with Clear Sky’s plant performance data analysis that have resulted in optimized solar plant performance and substantial operator cost savings. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.