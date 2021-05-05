Ulteig Expands into Canadian Market with Acquistion of NLS Engineering

Ulteig, a provider of design, program management, technical services and field services, has acquired NLS Engineering, a Canada-based engineering firm that specializes in utility-scale solar, battery storage, water and wastewater. The acquisition also includes NextDAS, the monitoring system designed for wind, solar and battery storage systems.

The NextDAS monitoring platform observes weather systems in relation to solar, wind and battery storage assets to immediately provide data on performance issues. Using the platform, end-users and contractors can view historical tag data from a variety of providers, save and recall trends, add annotations, and export to CSV.

“This acquisition enhances and strengthens Ulteig’s capabilities across the U.S. border into Canada and expands our existing business lines, including system integration and SCADA,” says Doug Jaeger, president and CEO of Ulteig. “NLS Engineering is one of the fastest-growing SCADA vendors in the solar industry and one of the most experienced integrators in the North American energy and water sectors.”

NLS Engineering will be integrated into Ulteig’s organizational structure and will operate under the Ulteig name. NLS Engineering’s Hamilton, Ontario, office will still serve as the base location for its current 39 employees. Ulteig says it expects the acquisition to have a positive impact on its employee-owner shareholders through increased earnings and incremental growth.