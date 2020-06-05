Unirac Receives Notice of Acceptance Product Approval

Unirac Inc., a North American manufacturer of PV mounting systems, says its SOLARMOUNT PV Mounting system is the first solar racking product to receive a notice of acceptance (NOA) product approval for construction in Miami-Dade County, Fla.

With its provisions for high-velocity hurricane zone (HVHZ) wind conditions, Miami-Dade has the most stringent building code requirements in the U.S. The NOA (NOA No. 19-0429.02) will significantly reduce the cost and timeline for residential solar installation throughout the state of Florida and in other high wind regions.

The Miami-Dade County Product Approval System is an internationally recognized protocol to evaluate the standards and quality of building products in severe high wind environments. The NOA establishes code compliance and provides a pre-approval of the building product, thus simplifying the design, permitting and approval process, resulting in cost savings of several hundred dollars per project. Solar contractors in other high wind areas also benefit from the Miami-Dade NOA.

“A Miami-Dade NOA is the gold standard of product approvals for high-wind regions,” says Ernest Gallegos, director of products at Unirac.

“This achievement reflects our dedication to providing high-quality products with exceptional engineering, and to Better Solar Starts Here, our commitment to provide our customers the best end-to-end experience, from design to final installation, allowing them to reduce costs and focus on growing their business. We appreciate the partnership of Miami-Dade County in attaining this challenging product evaluation,” he adds.

Photo: Unirac’s landing page