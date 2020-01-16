Unirac, Solar Stack Deal Takes Solar Mounting System Global

Unirac Inc., a North American manufacturer of PV mounting systems, and Solar Stack, a Florida-based manufacturer of non-penetrating solar mounting solutions, have collaborated on a global license deal for the Solar Stack product.

The deal with Solar Stack continues Unirac’s series of acquisitions, strategic partnerships and new product and service introductions, part of Unirac’s Better Solar Starts Here program to provide customers with the best installation experience for residential and commercial solar, notes the company.

“We are very excited to announce the partnership with Solar Stack as our quest continues to demonstrate our market leadership,” says Peter Lorenz, CEO of Unirac. “Continuous improvement and innovation are the keys to pushing the market forward, and this partnership is yet another example of that.”

Tim and Michelle Graboski founded Solar Stack to provide solar installers with a simple mounting solution that does not penetrate the roof. The founders applied knowledge gained from more than 30 years in the roofing industry and service on the Florida Building Commission to develop a structural attachment of proven, code-approved commercial foam adhesive that bonds to the roof surface and anchors the patented Solar Stack pedestal.

“A partnership with Unirac was the obvious choice, and we felt strongly that they were the ideal partner,” adds Tim Graboski, CEO of Solar Stack. “We both share a passion and commitment for bringing innovation to the market and serving our customers, and we are very excited to see Solar Stack in the Unirac family of products.”

Photo: A technician installing Solar Stack at Bentley University