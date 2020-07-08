Unirac Successfully Completes Acquisition of Ecolibrium Solar

Unirac, a North American manufacturer of solar photovoltaic mounting systems, has successfully completed the acquisition of Ecolibrium Solar, a solar racking manufacturer headquartered in Athens, Ohio.

The acquisition represents a significant expansion of Unirac’s product portfolio, adding Ecolibrium’s commercial flat roof, residential rail-less and metal roof products to its product line.

Ecolibrium’s suite of products includes Ecofoot, a polymer-based solution for flat roofs that integrates with Unirac’s recently launched FlashLoc RM attachment, as well as EcoX, a pioneering rail-less product line for residential customers. EcoX is a complement to Unirac’s market-leading SFM Infinity line, offering different features and a metal roof solution in its MetalX version.

“We are excited about the Ecolibrium team and the products they have brought to the market. They share our passion for customer success and have a strong focus on distribution,” says Peter Lorenz, CEO of Unirac.

“Better solar starts with great partnerships. The increased scale in production, engineering services and field support allows us to help customers reduce costs and grow their solar business, especially on commercial projects,” he adds.

Unirac’s plan is to integrate Ecolibrium’s team and products over the next few months.

Photo: Equilibrium Solar’s landing page