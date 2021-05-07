URE, New Energy Equity Bring Three Minnesota Community Solar Gardens Online

United Renewable Energy (URE), a national engineering, procurement and construction provider, and New Energy Equity, a company that develops and finances solar power generation assets, say they are adding three new community solar gardens to Minnesota’s solar development portfolio.

The three projects, located in North Branch, Lindstrom and Cokato, total more than 4.3 MW DC and are expected to produce 5,980 MWh of energy in their first year. The energy will be offered to local businesses and school districts by subscription. Subscribers will receive bill credits from the utility for the energy produced by the gardens, giving them the benefits of solar energy with no equipment purchase, maintenance or solar panels required on their own premises.

“We are focused on providing the safest, highest quality and lowest overall cost solar and energy storage installations,” says Keith Herbs, executive vice president of URE. “This portfolio of projects with New Energy Equity is a great example of a successful partnership that provides ongoing benefits to the host communities and subscribers.”

Kenyon Energy, a developer, owner and operator of solar energy projects, will supply permanent financing for the projects. URE was responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction. New Energy Equity developed the three community solar gardens.

Photo: Community solar garden in Lindstrom, Minn.