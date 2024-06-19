USDA Funds Electric Cooperatives Bringing Renewables to Rural Colorado

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is partnering in Colorado to deliver clean energy to rural areas of the state through its Powering Affordable Clean Energy (PACE) program.

Selected applications total $81 million in partially forgivable loans from the Inflation Reduction Act, says the department.

“Rural communities are the backbone of America, and the Biden-Harris Administration is proud to partner with them to create a more affordable and sustainable future that will benefit rural families, businesses and the health of our planet for generations to come,” adds USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack.

“The projects we’re announcing today will create good-paying jobs, lower energy costs for consumers, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen the resiliency of our nation’s electric grid.”

USDA expects to continue making PACE awards in the coming months.