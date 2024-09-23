Valley Children’s Breaks Ground on Microgrid Project

Valley Children’s Healthcare has broken ground on a microgrid project that is set to include solar panels, fuel cells and battery storage.

The hospital says it will be one of the largest renewable energy microgrids connected to a hospital emergency system in the country.

“Today marks a momentous milestone for Valley Children’s, and this initiative is a testament to our unwavering commitment that our hospital remains a beacon of hope and care, regardless of external circumstances,” says Valley Children’s Healthcare president and CEO, Todd Suntrapak.

“By investing in this cutting-edge technology, we are securing a reliable energy source for our patients, doctors and staff and contributing to a more sustainable future for our community.”

Expected to be operational next year, the microgrid is expected to cover 80% of the hospital’s energy needs.

In 2023, Valley Children’s joined the U.S Department of Energy’s Better Climate Challenge, an initiative aimed at accelerating decarbonization across various sectors in the country.