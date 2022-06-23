Vanguard Energy Partners Constructs CPV’s Second Georgia Solar Project

Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) has started construction on the 100 MW DC / 80 MW AC CPV Stagecoach Solar facility, located near Andersonville, Ga. Constructed by Vanguard Energy Partners, it is expected to be fully operational in early 2024.

CPV Stagecoach Solar is CPV’s second solar project in Macon County, Ga. About 600 acres of formerly agricultural land will be the future home of CPV’s Stagecoach Solar. The project is expected to produce around 190,000 MWh a year.

“We have very aggressive renewable development goals at the national and state levels that simply can’t afford a protracted delay in renewable power deployments,” says Sean Finnerty, CPV’s executive vice president. “We are proud of the role we play in helping to modernize the U.S. power system to a lower carbon, reliable future, but we can’t get there without an investable regulatory framework.”

“We are encouraged by the Administration’s dual solution by providing immediate tariff relief while simultaneously accelerating American solar manufacturing,” mentions Mike Seelman, executive vice president at Vanguard. “These combined initiatives will allow us to expand our workforce nationally as we partner with CPV and our other clients in creating a more sustainable and equitable energy future.”