Verizon Inks Power Contract With Lightsource bp for Indiana Solar

Lightsource bp, a company that specializes in the development and management of solar energy projects, has entered into a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Verizon Communications Inc. that will enable the construction of a new 152.5 MW AC solar farm in Indiana, furthering Verizon’s goal of being carbon neutral in its operations by 2035.

The Bellflower solar farm, located about 40 miles east of Indianapolis in Henry and Rush Counties, is expected to become operational in 2022.

“Through their corporate sustainability commitment, Verizon is spurring the development of clean and affordable energy sources in the U.S. that benefit us all,” says Kevin Smith, CEO of Lightsource bp in the Americas. “Working together, we’re reducing carbon emissions from electricity generation for the overall grid while delivering substantial local economic benefits. Adding initiatives to enhance local biodiversity further multiplies solar’s contribution to preserving our planet for future generations.”

Bellflower Solar is expected to generate $30 million in property tax revenue to Rush and Henry Counties over its life, benefiting local schools and other community public services. The project will create about 250 jobs during construction, with local labor and service requirements included in construction contracts. The operations budget for the project of $2.4 million each year will be primarily spent in the region.

An action plan is underway for Bellflower Solar that aims to enhance local biodiversity.