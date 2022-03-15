Vermont Facility Reduces Energy Expenses with Green Lantern Solar Array Installation

Green Lantern Solar, a renewable energy development and finance company focusing on commercial solar and energy storage systems, has completed a solar array for Chroma Technology, a Vermont-based certified B Corp in the precision optics industry. The 500 KW ground-mount array will produce enough energy to offset a third of Chroma’s annual energy expenses.

“This array will reduce Chroma’s operating expenses and have a real impact on its sustainability goals,” says Weston Martin, director of sustainable partnerships at Green Lantern Solar. “We’re gratified to work with companies like Chroma who are taking real steps to demonstrate how costs savings and a clean energy future can be achieved.”

The virtual net-metered solar project was developed, constructed, and is owned and operated by Green Lantern Solar; it is the company’s most recently completed in its home state of Vermont. The energy produced by the 1,870 solar module array is approximately 958,200 kWh annually.

“As a Certified Employee-Owned B Corporation Chroma is committed to sustainable and socially responsible business practices,” says Newell Lessell, CEO of Chroma. “This new solar array will enable us to significantly reduce our carbon footprint even as our business continues to grow.”