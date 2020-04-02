VesBox Releases Automated Project Due Diligence Tool

London-based renewable energy software company VesBox has debuted an automation tool that measures the financial bankability of solar projects, as well as identifies all possible environmental, social and ecosystem risk factors associated with a project.

VesBox says its platform performs renewable energy due diligence anywhere in the world in a matter of seconds, not months. The tool is used for identifying all indicative risks, both quantitative and qualitative, associated with any renewable energy project. The VesBox automation engine delivers results in less than 10 seconds, providing industry-standard reports for decision-makers.

The tool is particularly useful for developers and financiers that are looking at expanding into emerging markets, where questions related to off-taker credibility, grid connection and regulatory policies can present risk.

The VesBox platform has been launched in the U.K., with a number of stakeholders already using the technology.

For more details, click here.

Photo source