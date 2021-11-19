Vinci, Gradiente Energias Renováveis Partner on Renewable Energy Projects

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd., the controlling company of an alternative investment platform in Brazil, has partnered with Gradiente Energias Renováveis S.A. as part of a new strategy to be managed by Vinci Partners’ infrastructure segment.

The partnership has a pipeline for the development of three clean energy focused projects in Brazil, which together represent approximately R$2.5 billion in investments. The projects include the construction of a solar power complex in the state of Bahia, consisting of two phases, and of a windfarm complex in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, both developed by Gradiente, a company within Grupo Electra.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Gradiente Energia, a company with an excellent management team with 20 years of experience in the sector,” says José Guilherme Souza, partner and head of infrastructure for Vinci Partners. “Through this partnership, we are establishing a new strategy within the Company’s ESG oriented investment opportunities, focused on renewables and the transition to a low carbon economy, which is an important milestone for us.”

“This partnership is of enormous strategic significance for Gradiente, as we partner with such a world class investment house as Vinci Partners,” states Sergio Brandão, CEO for Gradiente. “It demonstrates Gradiente’s ability to develop quality renewable projects for mutual benefit and to meet Brazil’s growing clean energy needs.”