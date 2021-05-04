Virginia SCC Gives Green Light to Dominion Energy Virginia Solar Projects

The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) has approved a group of new solar projects for Dominion Energy Virginia customers – nine new solar facilities that will total nearly 500 MW. The projects represent a major step toward achieving the goals of the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA) and Dominion Energy’s goal of net zero emissions.

The VCEA calls for 16,100 MW of solar or onshore wind to be proposed to the SCC or in operation by 2035. About one-third must be procured through power purchase agreements (PPAs).

“This is another major step forward in building a clean energy economy in Virginia,” says Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia. “Our customers deserve reliable and affordable energy and they also deserve a clean environment. These projects will help us deliver on that promise.”

Six of the nine new solar projects are PPAs that were selected following a competitive solicitation process. Dominion Energy owns and will operate the other three projects, which support approximately 750 jobs and provide more than $100 million in economic benefits in Virginia:

Grassfield Solar: a 20 MW facility in the city of Chesapeake

Norge Solar: a 20 MW facility in James City County

Sycamore Solar: a 42 MW facility in Pittsylvania County

This fall, Dominion Energy will submit its annual filing to the SCC requesting approval to construct or purchase another large group of solar, wind and energy storage projects. The company will issue requests for proposals from developers to support these filings.

Photo: Ed Baine