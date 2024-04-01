Walmart Partners with Pivot Energy on 19 Projects

Walmart is investing in 19 solar projects developed by Pivot Energy across Illinois, Colorado, Maryland, Delaware and California, including 15 community projects.

The strategic tax equity investment will drive the construction, operation, and maintenance of the 72 MW community solar project portfolio. These projects are expected to be constructed by next year.

“We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to scale renewable energy across the U.S. and meet the moment of corporate decarbonization demand,” says Tom Hunt, CEO of Pivot Energy. “By leveraging our expertise in community solar development, we are committed to delivering impactful projects that promote sustainability and equitable access to clean energy.”

Pivot Energy will also be working with landowners on agrivoltaics.