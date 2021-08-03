Walmart Signs Large Community Solar Agreement with Nexamp

Walmart has contracted with Nexamp as an anchor tenant to support 129 MW of community solar projects. The retailer is subscribing to a share of each of 23 Nexamp solar farms across New York and will receive energy credits, equivalent to approximately 50 MW of the entire portfolio. Walmart has 32 stores, four Sam’s Clubs, and one distribution center participating in the program across the state.

“Walmart continues to lead by example through its bold commitments in support of a cleaner energy future,” says Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai. “By enrolling in our community solar program, Walmart demonstrates its understanding of the urgency of climate change issues, and that these issues can be addressed in ways that also provide significant economic value.”

“Community solar at this scale allows Walmart to play a direct role in spurring economic development in the communities we serve and reinforces our goal to spark collective climate action,” said Mark Vanderhelm, Vice President, Energy and Facilities Management at Walmart.