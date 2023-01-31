WEC Energy Makes Major Investment in Texas-Based Solar

WEC Energy Group says it is acquiring an 80% ownership interest in the Samson I Solar Energy Center: a 250 MW project located about 140 miles northeast of Dallas that was developed and built by Invenergy and began operations in May 2022.

Samson I is part of the five-phase Samson solar portfolio. The portfolio is being built on 18,000 acres in northeast Texas, and when completed, it is expected to total 1.3 GW.

Samson I is generating energy under a long-term power purchase agreement with AT&T. It is eligible for production tax credits as outlined in the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress.

WEC Energy Group’s investment is expected to total approximately $250 million for the 80% ownership interest.

This project is the second solar investment announced in WEC Energy Group’s infrastructure segment. The company also has existing or planned investments in eight major wind farms. Taken together, these solar and wind projects have nearly 2 GW of capacity.

WEC Energy Group’s principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest.

