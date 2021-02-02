Wells Fargo, Ameresco to Collaborate on Corporate Solar Installations

Ameresco Inc., an independent provider of renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations, and Wells Fargo say they are collaborating to develop and install approximately 30 MW of new, onsite solar generation assets at corporate and retail locations in seven states.

The nearly 100 solar photovoltaic (PV) arrays are a combination of rooftop and ground mount systems at Wells Fargo retail and administrative locations in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Iowa, New Jersey, North Carolina and Texas. Construction on the systems will begin in April and go into 2022.

Wells Fargo has been meeting 100% of its global electricity requirements with renewable energy since 2017 – initially through the purchase of renewable energy certificates (RECs). The recently announced collaboration is part of the firm’s efforts to transition to long term agreements that support the development of net-new sources of renewable energy in locations where its energy needs are the greatest. In addition to helping Wells Fargo meet its environmental goals, the strategy helps deliver community benefits like job creation, tax revenue and grid resiliency in locations where its customers and employees live and work.

Wells Fargo commissioned the complex and project and Ameresco emerged as the preferred collaborator due to its demonstrated ability to deliver a broad scope of services across multiple project types, locations and regulatory frameworks.

The approximately 30 MW of onsite solar to be constructed under the agreement range in size from a 6 kW rooftop array on a branch in Connecticut, to a 6.5 MW carport and rooftop system at Wells Fargo’s Chandler, Ariz., campus. Other larger projects include a 5.5 MW combination rooftop/ground-mount system to serve an administrative property in San Antonio, Texas, and a nearly 2 MW ground mount system adjacent to a Wells Fargo campus in Des Moines, Iowa, that will include more than 6 acres of pollinator gardens, adding to the overall sustainability impact of the project locally.

“Wells Fargo aims to meet its energy goals in a way that curbs climate change,” says Nate Hurst, head of social impact and sustainability for Wells Fargo. “We believe you can protect the planet and grow the economy at the same time. By significantly expanding our onsite solar generation, we are delivering impact at the local level and helping to accelerate a just transition to a low-carbon future.”

Ameresco worked in partnership with CustomerFirst Renewables, a renewable energy advisory firm, to plan and develop the solar energy systems.

To learn more about Wells Fargo’s commitment to environmental sustainability, click here.