Westbridge Acquires Alberta Solar PV Project and Battery Energy Storage System

Westbridge Energy Corp. has acquired a 75% controlling interest in Sunnynook Solar Energy Inc., which is developing a new 236 MW DC solar photovoltaic (PV) and 100 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project located in Sunnynook, Alberta, Canada.

The project has secured site control in the form of a long-term solar lease covering approximately 940 acres. It is currently in Stage 1 of the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) interconnection process, with environmental studies underway in accordance with Alberta Environment and Parks guidelines.

“The acquisition of Sunnynook significantly expands Westbridge’s footprint in Alberta from 278 MW DC to 514 MW DC and further demonstrates the company’s ability to originate and acquire utility-scale development assets in leading jurisdictions for solar project development,” says Maggie McKenna, COO and director. “This acquisition confirms Westbridge’s position as one of the largest, fastest-growing solar PV developers in Canada by MW. The Sunnynook project will provide clean, renewable energy to Albertans and benefit the local economy by creating new jobs in a fast-growing industry.”

“Sunnynook will employ leading-edge technologies, pairing solar PV generation with an advanced battery energy storage system, mitigating the intermittency of solar power,” adds Westbridge CEO Stefano Romanin.

Westbridge now controls three utility-scale solar PV development projects totaling 735 MW, including two Alberta solar PV projects and the recently announced 221 MW development project in Accalia Point, Texas. The company has also initiated two BESS projects in Alberta which could add an additional 200 MW of battery storage capacity.