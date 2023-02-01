Westbridge Acquires Large Canadian Solar+Storage Project

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. has added the 295 MWp solar PV / 100 MW/200 MWh Red Willow Project, located in Stettler County No. 6 in central Alberta, Canada, to the company’s portfolio.

The project is in Stage 2 of the Alberta Electric System Operator interconnection process. Westbridge recently submitted environmental and wildlife field studies to Alberta Environment and Parks, in a request for a referral letter, which will be then submitted to the Alberta Utility Commission as part of Red Willow’s application for power plant approval.

“The Red Willow Project has secured site control in the form of a long-term solar lease with private landowners,” explains Maggie McKenna, Westbridge’s director and chief operating officer. “We look forward to kicking off engagement with stakeholders and the local community.”

Westbridge’s current portfolio includes projects in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K.