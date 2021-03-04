White Pine Brings California’s Largest Floating Solar Project Online

White Pine Renewables, a renewable energy development company, has completed the Healdsburg Floating Solar Project.

The project will deliver clean energy to Healdsburg, Calif., under a 25-year power purchase agreement. At 4.78 MW DC, and sited on ponds at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, the project is the largest floating solar project completed in the U.S. to date.

The electricity generated by the project will cover approximately 8% of the city’s total energy demand and is an important part of its plan to reach 60% renewable energy before 2030. Additionally, siting the solar panels on the ponds avoids using land for the project and will reduce evaporation and algae growth – benefitting the surrounding vineyards that rely on the treated water for irrigation.

“This project exemplifies what differentiates White Pine,” says Evan Riley, CEO of White Pine Renewables. “We combined innovative technology and an efficient capital structure to provide long-term savings to the city of Healdsburg.”

Noria Energy co-developed the project with White Pine and Collins Electrical Company Inc., a California-based construction contractor, provided installation services. The Healdsburg project was completed in less than six months from procurement to commissioning.

While still a small portion of the overall solar market, floating PV is becoming increasingly popular because of its dual land use purpose and generally higher energy production due to the cooling effects of water and wind.