WildHorse Solar Farm Goes Into Commission

HighPeak Energy has completed and commissioned the 9.9 MW WildHorse Solar Farm, located in the Flat Top, Texas region.

The project was developed, and is owned and operated, by Priority Power Management. Priority Power’s scope of work for the farm included managing its interconnection process and the turnkey design, building and EPC services.

“Priority Power has been a pleasure to work with throughout this process,” says Mike Hollis, president of HighPeak.

“HighPeak constantly strives to be great stewards of the environment and this solar farm is both fiscally and environmentally beneficial for our shareholders and the local community. The 10 MW generated from this project will reduce our power costs, shield us from summer spot power price spikes and reduce our carbon footprint. HighPeak has been energizing our drilling rigs with grid power, and we are now drilling with power directly supplied by West Texas sunshine.”