With Acquisition, Polar Racking Adds Axsus Single-Axis Tracker to Offerings

PV mounting systems company Polar Racking has acquired Axsus Solar, Magna Closures Inc.’s solar division.

With this acquisition, Polar adds the Axsus Sol-X, a single-axis tracker, to their product line. With its tracking capabilities, the Sol-X offers a solution with a simple design that includes fewer components, a quick installation process and less ground preparation on site.

“The addition of Axsus Solar to Polar Racking advances our strategy to bring differentiated solutions to our customers, supports our mission to provide clients with cost-effective, high-quality solar racking solutions, and supports the exponential growth of our business,” says Vishal Lala, managing partner at Polar Racking. “We welcome the Axsus Solar team and suite of products to Polar, and we are confident that together, we will deliver innovative solutions for clients across North America and the Caribbean.”

In addition to the Sol-X, Axsus brings a management team and workforce to complement Polar’s team, with a strong proficiency in engineering, quality control and project management, as well as additional product offerings.

“I’m delighted to be joining Polar and am looking forward to working collaboratively with the team in driving Polar’s strategy forward,” says Robert Souliere, the newly appointed director of operations and construction at Polar Racking, and formerly a member of the Axsus team. “The Sol-X is a great addition to the Polar product line and will expand our potential by giving us access to a market that’s increasingly choosing trackers over fixed-tilt systems as a result of their higher revenue generation.”