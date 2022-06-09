With Airport Installation, Tigo Reaches 1 GW Milestone for Rapid Shutdown Devices

With the addition of an array at the Portland International Airport (PDX), Tigo Energy Inc., a Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, has reached a milestone achievement of 1 GW of dedicated rapid shutdown MLPE devices deployed across solar arrays worldwide. Oregon-based solar design and installation firm Elemental Energy designed and installed the airport array.

In support of the PDX airport’s sustainability goals and LEED certification, Elemental Energy used Tigo TS4-A-F rapid shutdown devices to complete a custom, 600-foot solar array on a new parking garage at the airport. The 75 kWp solar system leverages the Tigo TS4-A-F devices to enable rapid shutdown for fire safety. The PDX awning system also includes 400 W solar modules from Trina Solar and the Sunny Tripower CORE1 inverter from SMA.

“Our customer needed a reliable solution that mirrored their installed base of SMA products and met all current codes related to Rapid Shutdown, and Tigo had the solution to do both,” says Katie Martin, construction manager at Elemental Energy. “Tigo fulfilled all of the project’s goals with its inverter compatibility and rapid shutdown requirements. The modules installed beautifully under the custom awning structure and the Tigo TS4s worked like a charm with the SMA inverter.”

“With more than two and a half million dedicated rapid shutdown devices globally, our products deliver safe and reliable solar energy around the globe, and we are grateful to our inverter partners, module manufacturers, installers, distributors, and customers for helping us reach this milestone,” states Zvi Alon, chairman and CEO at Tigo Energy. “We look forward to continuing our work alongside partners like Elemental Energy as we help generate sustainable energy and deliver industry-leading compatibility and scale for solar installers everywhere.”