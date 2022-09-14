X-ELIO Signs PPA to Power BASF Freeport Site with Solar Energy

BASF and X-ELIO have signed a 12-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to supply 48 MW of solar power to BASF’s Verbund site in Freeport, Texas. The BASF Freeport site is one of BASF’s six global Verbund sites.

“With this agreement, we take a big step forward, reaching 100 percent of the site’s purchased power to be supplied from renewable energy,” says Brad Morrison, senior vice president and site manager for the BASF site in Freeport. “Securing renewable energy at our Freeport site is a necessary step to improving our energy footprint and we appreciate the partnership with X-ELIO, which helps us realize the company’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.”

X-ELIO’s 72 MW Liberty Solar Photovoltaic project, located in Houston, is expected to be operational by 2024. It will generate 137 GWh of clean energy per year. The project will also include a 60 MW energy storage system.

“This agreement is a major milestone in the development of renewable and sustainable energy for the industrial supply, one of the major objectives to achieve the necessary energy transition goals,” states Bill Morrow, country manager of X-ELIO in the U.S. “X-ELIO is a great partner committed to the sustainability needs of its customers and it is an honor for us to be able to collaborate with exceptional partners like BASF.”