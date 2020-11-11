Yaskawa Solectria Solar Joins Tigo Enhanced Initiative

Yaskawa Solectria Solar, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yaskawa America Inc., has joined the Tigo Enhanced initiative, aimed at providing customers with simple and reliable rapid shutdown solutions that meet all safety and code requirements.

All Solectria inverters that are Tigo Enhanced are plug and play out of the box with Tigo’s latest generation rapid shutdown devices.

“We are excited to join the Tigo Enhanced program to generate more awareness about our solutions and make fulfilling safety and certification requirements as easy as possible for our customers,” says Mark Goodreau, general manager of Yaskawa Solectria Solar.

Solectria’s Tigo Enhanced inverters have integrated Tigo’s RSS transmitter – which communicates with Tigo’s rapid shutdown devices – and completed UL PV Rapid Shutdown System (PVRSS) certification. The following inverters are part of the program:

-Solectria PVI 60TL (3 phase, 60 kW, 480 V AC)

-Solectria PVI 50TL (3 phase, 50 kW, 480 V AC)

-Solectria PVI 25TL-208 (3 phase, 25kW, 208 V AC)

-Solectria PVI 25TL-480-R (3 phase, 25kW, 480 V AC)

Yaskawa Solectria Solar and Tigo received the UL PVRSS certification after testing the inverter and rapid shutdown devices for compatibility and safety. The certification fulfills a necessary safety requirement for PV Rapid Shutdown in the National Electrical Code. Rapid shutdown devices are now required with rooftop PV installations across the vast majority of the U.S.

The Solectria inverters and Tigo rapid shutdown devices can be purchased at leading distributors throughout the U.S.

Photo: Tigo’s RSS transmitter