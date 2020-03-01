Panasonic Adds Elite Tier to Residential Solar Installer Program

Panasonic says it has added an Elite tier to its Residential Solar Installer Program to recognize and reward standout installers with best-in-class benefits.

This exclusive tier is only available to the highest-performing Panasonic residential solar installers who have established successful, longstanding partnerships between their businesses and Panasonic. This new addition introduces the third level of the program, building on existing Authorized and Premium installer categories.

Panasonic Elite Installers will be the first in Panasonic’s network to gain access to new products and rebates, while enjoying preferred access to product availability and the best pricing. These installers will also retain their Premium Installer benefits, including exclusive access to leads generated from Panasonic’s website, cooperative marketing funds and an Installer Portal, which is designed to help them grow their business.

“As solar energy gains momentum in the U.S., knowledgeable and skilled installers are more critical for customers and vital to our business than ever. As trusted advisors, they are responsible for providing customers with the best recommendations for effective and reliable solar solutions on the market,” says Mukesh Sethi, group manager at Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America.

“The new Elite tier of the Panasonic Solar Residential Solar Installer program is our way of showing our appreciation to those installers who consistently exceed Panasonic’s high standard of excellence,” Sethi adds.

Since its U.S. launch in 2016, the Panasonic Solar Installer Program has grown to include 51 Premium Installers and 176 Authorized Installers.

For more information about Elite Installer benefits and requirements, click here.