SMA America Launches Online Service Center in the U.S.

SMA America, a global specialist in photovoltaic system technology, has launched a new Online Service Center to elevate service quality and expedite response.

Installers can now access resources that previously required calling a service technician. In the new online service center, customers can track the progress of a service case, inverter exchange or request a rebate, sign up for an extended warranty and update delivery details.

The new platform features case tracking for all activities concerning both individuals and companies. Service communications for each case are collected in a single feed which simplifies customer communication. This streamlined approach also provides a needed solution when there are multiple logins per company account. Now, each login can see all open cases, making it easier for installers to manage their service operations.

“We are excited to bring even more access to customers and empower our installers with all the documentation and support they may need,” says Charles Morrill, vice president of customer service with SMA America.

“The new Online Service Center platform is a one-stop shop for customers to do a range of activities that previously involved waiting to speak with phone line support,” he adds.

To further expedite service, the user interface links the Online Service Center and Sunny Portal, eliminating the need for manual entry of information from one to the other. Customers can now manually adjust their ship dates as well, and there will soon be information to track shipments indirectly through the platform. In addition, customers can access all products and software updates from a single source.

The Online Service Center also provides easy access to information in the knowledge database, which expedites support. For example, users can search the site for articles and see which articles are trending. Additionally, FAQs are accessible with SMA-authored knowledge ranked on the most frequently asked questions. This platform serves the majority of countries in North and South America excluding Brazil.

To access the online service center, click here.